Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 8 July

Nifty 50: How the Benchmark Index Performed

On Monday, Nifty50 traded within a narrow intraday range of 83 points, oscillating between 25,490–25,407, and ended the session on a flat note. The price action resulted in the formation of a narrow-range candle on the daily chart, reflecting indecision amid low volatility. On the sectoral front, FMCG and consumption stocks outperformed, led by gains in HUL, Godrej Consumer, and ITC. In contrast, most other key sectoral indices and broader market segments closed flat to negative, causing the market breadth to weaken, with the advance-decline ratio settling at 2:3.