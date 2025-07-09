Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 9 July

How Nifty Bank performed yesterday

The index opened on a muted note but gradually showed resilience, attracting buying interest after hitting its intraday low of 56,923. On the daily chart, it formed a bullish candle with a higher-high and higher-low structure, indicating positive momentum. The index opened at 56,942.55, moved within a range of 56,923.05-57,303.30, and settled at 57,256.30. Today's top gainers were KOTAKBANK, SBIN, and AUBANK, followed by HDFCBANK, and ICICIBANK. Their strong performance contributed significantly to the upward movement of the index. The index has gained around 0.54% intraday.