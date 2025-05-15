Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 15 May

How did Bank Nifty perform?

On 14 May, the trading session began on a positive note for Bank Nifty. However, it failed to sustain the bullish momentum and turned volatile as the day progressed. The index declined 0.25% on Thursday, forming a bearish candle on the daily chart with a lower-high and lower-low price structure. It had opened at 55,008, traded within a range of 55,208–54,491, and closed at 54,940.