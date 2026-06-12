Best stocks for the long term

The last two years have provided Indian investors with the full gamut of emotions that can be experienced in the stock market.
Bullishness, bearishness, confusion, pessimism, optimism, frustration, hopelessness, denial, indifference, and hope... we have experienced it all.
But the returns over the last two years have been essentially zero.
So, how should you, the investor, think about the future? And what are the stocks you should consider?
First things first
No matter what anyone says, there is no way to predict the stock market. If there were, then everyone would have jumped on it, and that strategy would stop working.
The stock market is a complex, dynamic system, driven by human emotion. It's not a simple product of our natural world that can be explained by science. Hence, the impossibility of correct predictions.