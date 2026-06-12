Best stocks for the long term

The last two years have provided Indian investors with the full gamut of emotions that can be experienced in the stock market.
The last two years have provided Indian investors with the full gamut of emotions that can be experienced in the stock market.
Bullishness, bearishness, confusion, pessimism, optimism, frustration, hopelessness, denial, indifference, and hope... we have experienced it all.
Bullishness, bearishness, confusion, pessimism, optimism, frustration, hopelessness, denial, indifference, and hope... we have experienced it all.
But the returns over the last two years have been essentially zero.
So, how should you, the investor, think about the future? And what are the stocks you should consider?
First things first
No matter what anyone says, there is no way to predict the stock market. If there were, then everyone would have jumped on it, and that strategy would stop working.
The stock market is a complex, dynamic system, driven by human emotion. It's not a simple product of our natural world that can be explained by science. Hence, the impossibility of correct predictions.
This is why we at Equitymaster don't bother with predictions. Instead, we focus on company fundamentals and stock valuations.
That has worked well for us and should work well for you, too, as long as you apply good investing principles in a disciplined manner.
Equitymaster’s message to retail investors
Here’s an important point you should keep in mind…
Those who sell high-quality stocks, believing the doom-and-gloom in the media, are essentially subsidizing them for investors willing to buy and hold for the long term.
That’s right.
The best investments today are the best stocks from a fundamental and valuation perspective. The high-quality stocks that are being sold for short-term reasons should be on your watchlist.
But you need to commit to the process of long-term investing for this to work.
If you buy a fundamentally strong stock only to sell it during a period of short-term market volatility, you won’t make big profits.
Here’s another important point…
Long-term investors should acknowledge that good stock prices never accompany good news.
If you want to make profitable, market-beating long-term investments, then you have to start your search in times of bad news.
Just think back to the India-Pakistan war of 2025.
Many high-quality stocks hit their annual lows at that time. But this was known only in hindsight.
Those who had the conviction to buy, made good profits. Those who chose to wait on the sidelines missed out on the rally that followed.
The smart money knows this. You should know it too.
Best long-term stocks in India
If you are ready to take the plunge as a long-term investor, then a good starting point in your search for fundamentally strong stocks is the Equitymaster Stock Screener.
Here we present 3 stocks from the Equitymaster Stock Screener.
Eicher Motors Ltd
Eicher Motors is one of India's leading premium automobile companies and the parent of Royal Enfield.
The company's biggest strength is Royal Enfield's strong brand loyalty in the mid-size motorcycle segment (250cc-750cc).
With a portfolio of six brands, Eicher is positioned as a market leader in the niche (more than 250 cc) motorcycle segment in India.
Models like the Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Himalayan have helped Eicher dominate the premium bike category in India while also expanding exports globally.
It also operates a joint venture (JV) with AB Volvo as VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV).
The JV is engaged in its truck and bus operations, auto components business and technical consulting services, as well as in the Volvo Group's Indian truck sales and marketing functions, and the service and spares network operations for both Volvo trucks and buses.
It's an example of the kind of durable competitive advantage that long-term investors look for.
Financials
Over the past five years, the company's sales and net profit have grown at compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 16% and 21%, respectively.
The average return on equity (ROE) and return on capital employed (ROCE) have been around 18% and 23% during the same period.
The company is banking on international business to complement domestic growth. It's expanding its footprint in markets such as Brazil, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh, Argentina, and Colombia.
In India, to support rising demand, the company has been expanding and debottlenecking its manufacturing facilities.
Solar Industries India Ltd
Solar Industries is among the world's leading manufacturers and suppliers of industrial explosives, initiating systems, and military ammunition.
It manufactures rockets, missiles, drones, loitering munitions, and counter-drone systems. It recently developed non-nuclear explosives (SEBEX-2, SITBEX-1, and SIMEX-4).
The company has recently expanded into medium- and high-calibre ammunition, including indigenous 30mm and 23mm shells, 155mm shells, hand grenades, mines, and warheads.
It also manufactures and supplies solid-propellant boosters for the BrahMos missiles.
Solar Industries has several products in development, including non-nuclear high-energy explosives, the Nagastra series of loitering munitions, and the Bhargavastra counter-drone system.
Financials
Turning to its financials, sales and net profit have grown at CAGRs of 28% and 36%, respectively, over the past five years.
The company's ROE and ROCE have averaged 26% and 32%, during the same period.
For FY26, the company guided to revenue of ₹10,000 crore, up from ₹7,540 crore in FY25, with defence revenue expected to exceed ₹3,000 crore, surpassing 30% of total revenue.
Over the medium term (4-5 years), it aims to double overall revenue to ₹20,000 crore, with a defence revenue target of ₹8,000 crore.
The management expects to maintain or improve Ebitda margins around 27%, supported by the growing international and defence businesses.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICI Prudential AMC is the second-largest AMC and is a play on rising mutual fund penetration in India.
The company's core business includes managing mutual funds, offering portfolio management services (PMS), overseeing alternative investment funds (AIFs), and providing investment advisory services to offshore clients.
Its total mutual fund quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) stood at ₹11,04,790 crore with a market share of 13.5% as of 31 March 2026. It serves a massive base of 17 million unique customers.
The company claims the highest industry market share (13.7%) among actively managed schemes with a QAAUM of ₹9,20,620 crore. It holds a leading position in equity schemes, with a 14.2% market share.
The alternatives division focuses on listed equity, private credit, and real estate. As of March 2026, the overall Alternates QAAUM stood at ₹73,000 crore.
Financials
The company experienced strong revenue and net profit growth in FY26. Revenue grew 23% on-year to ₹5,760 crore. Operating profit jumped 29% to ₹4,170 crore, while net profit rose 24% to ₹3,300 crore.
Effective 1 April 2026, the company took over the investment management rights for specific funds from ICICI Venture Funds. This integration brings in ₹4,630 crore in fee-paying committed funds.
The company expects structural SIP flows to remain robust, as investors view mutual funds as long-term products. It expects secular growth to be driven by young, first-time investors entering the equity markets through digital and fintech platforms.
Expanding the alternatives business is also a major near-term growth driver.
The AMC is targeting international and offshore markets for future growth. The Gulf region remains a strategic opportunity, bolstered by a newly established dedicated team and office in the Dubai International Financial Centre.
Conclusion
We often hear stories of how investing in stocks delivered unbelievably high returns. Investors are fascinated by the multibagger returns that fundamentally strong stocks keep on delivering.
But the most important aspect of investing is often ignored, i.e. the time horizon. History is proof that some of the largest gains have come from investing in long-term stocks.
The key to finding the best long-term stocks is to consider all aspects of the company. You need to look at growth opportunities for both revenue and profit, the quality of management, financial performance, the track record of dividends, and much more.
Consider all these points holistically. The best stocks for the long term are the ones that have a tick mark against all of them.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com