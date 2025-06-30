Best stocks to buy today, as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Why it’s recommended: Steady rise seen in this counter to the upside, as can be seen on the charts, coupled with steady buying interest being developed at every decline, has pushed the prices ahead. Ahead of the results, the prices have pushed beyond the median line, which spells well for the counter. The Sugar sector is continuing to witness steady buying interest that is driving the trends upward. The RSI is continuing to push for more upside and can be considered as a continuation of the positive signs of resumption.