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Best stocks to Buy: Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Indus Towers - Sumeet Bagadia recommends for Tuesday | Target, stop-loss

Best stocks to Buy: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday, giving buying range, targets and stop-loss

Asit Manohar
Updated12 Sep 2026, 03:46 PM IST
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Stock market prediction: Sumeet Bagadia believes the bias for the Indian stock market is sideways, but trend reversal is visible on the technical chart pattern for the Nifty 50 index.
Stock market prediction: Sumeet Bagadia believes the bias for the Indian stock market is sideways, but trend reversal is visible on the technical chart pattern for the Nifty 50 index.(Photo: Mint, SBI Securities)
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Sumeet Bagadia's share recommendations: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market extended their losing run to a fifth straight week, as a string of global headwinds kept sentiment fragile. Nifty50 slipped more than 2% to settle at 23,398, while the Sensex shed nearly 2.27% to close at 74781. Crude oil and the US 10-year bond yield remained the biggest overhang.

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Brent oil held stubbornly close to the $105-a-barrel mark amid supply worries and lingering geopolitical tensions. For an economy that imports the bulk of its energy needs, costlier crude directly threatens the current account and keeps inflation risks alive.

Outlook for the stock market today

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the bias for the Indian stock market is sideways. However, Bagadia said the Nifty 50 index is indicating a turnaround on the technical chart pattern.

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sumeet Bagadia said, “From a technical perspective, Nifty is likely to maintain a Sideways bias, with the 23,250–23,300 zone acting as the immediate support area. Resistance is placed at 23,500–23,600, and a sustained move above 23,600 could support further recovery, particularly if short covering continues.”

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Bagadia said the expected trading range for the Nifty 50 index in the next session is 23,250–23,600. Sector-wise, Nifty IT Services, Private Bank, and Media were among the key gainers, while Realty, Metal, and Chemical were the major laggards. Auto and Oil & Gas also stayed under pressure.

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Sumeet Bagadia shares recommendations

Regarding the top stocks to buy on Tuesday, as the trading on the NSE and the BSE would remain closed on Monday for Ganesh Chaturthi, Sumeet Bagadia recommended three stocks to buy: Axis Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs, and Indus Towers.

1] Axis Bank: Buy at 1246 | Target 1375 | Stop Loss 1180.

The banking stock is currently consolidating near a major multi-month rising trendline support, with the stock closing around 1,246.00. The price action reflects steady accumulation along this upward-sloping trendline support zone around 1,209– 1,232, offering a low-risk entry area. The Supertrend indicator has flashed a buy signal near the trendline, signalling a potential shift back toward a bullish bias in the short term.

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2] Dr Reddy’s Labs: Buy at 1165 | Target 1290 | Stop Loss 1100.

The pharma stock is currently attempting to form a base after a corrective phase, closing around 1,165.50. The price is currently trading below its 50-week EMA near 1,242.00, but is finding strong support around its crucial 200-week EMA near 1,102.80. This area serves as a solid demand zone that could provide the base for an upcoming bullish reversal attempt. A sustained bounce off the 200-week EMA, followed by a move back above intermediate resistance levels, would strengthen the setup and confirm renewed buying interest.

3] Indus Towers: Buy at 388 | Target 425 | Stop Loss 368.

Indus Towers' share price is currently attempting a reversal from a key multi-month consolidation zone, with the stock closing around 388.00. The price has found strong support near the crucial horizontal demand level and the 100-week EMA, around 369.90– 380.80, which has served as a robust structural base during the pullback. Additionally, the chart shows a breakout above the downward trendline resistance, indicating that selling pressure is easing and momentum is shifting back in favour of buyers.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More

Stocks To BuyAxis BankDr Reddys LaboratoriesIndus TowersStock Market TodayNifty 50Bank NiftyIndian Stock Market
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