Best stocks to buy today: MarketSmith India recommends 2 stocks to buy on 6 May

Technically, Bank Nifty continues to trade above all key moving averages, indicating underlying strength. However, it has been consolidating over the past week, suggesting a pause in momentum. The RSI remains in positive territory but has slipped from 67.16 to 65, pointing to weakening bullish momentum. The MACD still shows a positive crossover above the zero line, but is tilting toward the signal line—an early sign of fading strength.