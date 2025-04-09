Markets
Three oil and gas stocks to buy with solid risk-reward recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 9 April
Ankush Bajaj 6 min read 09 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Best stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks from the oil and gas sector for 9 April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After witnessing one of the steepest single-day crashes since the covid-19 outbreak on 8 April 2025, the Indian stock market attempted to regain its footing on Tuesday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less