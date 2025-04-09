What added to the drama was the Nifty opening below the psychological 22,000 mark—a level not seen breached since late 2024. However, despite the intense volatility, the index managed to recover slightly and close just above that critical level, offering a faint glimmer of hope to traders and investors. The question now on everyone's mind is whether the market can sustain above 22,000 in the coming sessions or if this recovery will turn out to be short-lived, paving the way for further downside.