Recommended stocks to buy on 27 October—top stock picks from market experts

India's benchmark equity indices—Sensex and Nifty—ended lower on Friday, 24 October, snapping a six-day rally. The Nifty 50 fell 0.37% to 25,795.15 and the BSE Sensex shed 0.41% to 84,211.88 as investors booked profits and as caution over India-US trade weighed.

The benchmarks rose 0.3% each for the week, and had risen 3% in the last six sessions.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

EQUITASBNK (current price ₹59.55) - Buy above ₹60, stop ₹55 target ₹67 (Multiday)

Why it’s recommended: Equitas Small Finance Bank is a commercial bank in India that was licensed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in 2015 and offers a range of banking products and services, including savings and business accounts, personal loans, and digital banking solutions. The counter has been consolidating for a while steadily moving higher forming higher high and higher lows holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline the stocks managed to gather support within the bands produce a turnaround. Look to buy.

Key metrics:

52-week high: ₹75.50,

volume: 2.97M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹225, resistance at ₹295.

Risk factors: Vulnerability in unsecured loans , equipment failure, industrial accidents, and natural disasters, working capital.

Buy above: ₹60

Target price: ₹67 in 2 months.

Stop loss: ₹55.

PNB Housing Finance (current price ₹908) - Buy above ₹910, stop ₹890 target ₹935 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: A strong patronage from the brokers ensured that a strong volume was generated on Friday despite bearish market conditions. However, the recent turnaround in the housing finance sector has helped the prices stabilise in the recent quarter. The strong long body bullish candle seen last week augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm we can consider going long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 11.58,

52-week high: ₹1141.85,

Volume: 1.84M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹690, resistance at ₹850.

Risk factors: Debt management , lumpy revenue, market volatility and cyberattack and regulatory headwinds.

Buy above: ₹910.

Target price: ₹945.

Stop loss: ₹890.

Blue Star Ltd (current price ₹2008.20) - Buy above ₹2010, stop ₹1975 target ₹2090 (Intraday)

Why it’s recommended: Blue Star move over the last few days show that after some muted Q1 numbers, a volatile scenario emerged indicating that the trends after being under pressure is now recovering. However , with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been prices in. The volatile moves seen in the last 3 months continue to indicate a possibility of an upward bounce as a rounding pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics:

P/E: 92.19,

52-week high: ₹2419.95

Volume: 594.85K

Technical analysis: S

Top 3 stock picks by Ankush Bajaj for 27 October

Buy: Hindalco Industries Ltd — Current Price: ₹824.75

Why it’s recommended: Hindalco is witnessing sustained buying interest after a healthy pullback, with price action now turning higher from its short-term support levels. The stock is benefitting from strength in the broader metals pack and improving global aluminium prices. The daily RSI is near 61.5, reflecting renewed momentum, while a positive MACD crossover confirms bullish sentiment. The ADX reading of 33.1 indicates a strengthening trend setup, suggesting the potential for a push toward the ₹842 mark.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 61.5 — bullish momentum building

MACD (12,26): +1.12 — fresh positive crossover

ADX (14): 33.1 — trend strength emerging

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹813 will keep the current momentum intact, with the breakout structure likely to extend toward ₹842 in the short term.

Risk factors: Susceptible to global commodity price fluctuations and policy developments in China. Watch for weakness in global base metal cues.

Buy at: ₹824.75

Stop loss: ₹813.00

Target price: ₹842.00

Buy: National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO) — Current Price: ₹236.10

Why it’s recommended: NALCO is showing strong price behaviour after a shallow consolidation near its recent highs. The stock has held above its breakout zone and is supported by a rising RSI at 65.2, indicating robust momentum. A positive MACD signal above the zero line confirms continued strength, while ADX at 35.4 shows an active trend. With sector tailwinds supporting the metal space, NALCO looks poised for a move toward ₹244.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 65.2 — strong bullish momentum

MACD (12,26): +0.75 — positive alignment above zero

ADX (14): 35.4 — well-established trending phase

Technical view: Sustaining above ₹232 will maintain bullish bias, with a potential upside extension toward ₹244 in the coming sessions.

Risk factors: Vulnerable to commodity price volatility and global demand cycles. Keep an eye on input cost pressures and energy-related movements.

Buy at: ₹236.10

Stop loss: ₹232.00

Target price: ₹244.00

Buy: Vedanta Ltd — Current Price: ₹495.60

Why it’s recommended: Vedanta is in the midst of a steady recovery phase, gaining traction after a pullback from recent highs. The stock has rebounded strongly from the ₹487 support zone, confirming it as a near-term base. RSI at 64 reflects growing bullish momentum, while the MACD has crossed into positive territory, reinforcing strength. ADX at 34.9 further validates the underlying uptrend, suggesting potential for a rally toward the ₹512 level.

Key metrics:

RSI (14-day): 64.0 — upward momentum gaining pace

MACD (12,26): +0.92 — above signal line, confirming strength

ADX (14): 34.9 — directional trend getting stronger

Technical view: Holding above ₹487 sustains the bullish outlook. A clean move beyond ₹500 can unlock further upside toward ₹512.

Risk factors: Impacted by fluctuations in global commodity markets, particularly crude and zinc. Regulatory actions or dividend-related events may also influence short-term price movement.

Buy at: ₹495.60

Stop loss: ₹487.00

Target price: ₹512.00

Two stock recommendations for 27 October by MarketSmith India

Buy: Aadhar Housing Finance (current price: ₹522)

Why it’s recommended: Strong foothold in affordable housing, backed by Blackstone, ensuring stability, steady loan growth, and improving asset quality, healthy margins and profitability, rising housing demand in smaller cities

Key metrics: P/E: 23.20, 52-week high: ₹547.80, volume: ₹33.24 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed the 50-DMA on above average volume

Risk factors: Sensitive to interest rate changes, exposure to lower-income borrowers, growing competition in housing finance, dependent on economic stability, regulatory or policy changes

Buy: ₹518–530

Target price: ₹595 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹490

Buy: Sterlite Technologies Limited (current price: ₹119.80)

Why it’s recommended: Strong secular demand for optical fibre and connectivity infrastructure, expansion into data center-related portfolios

Key metrics: P/E: N/A; 52-week high: ₹140; volume: ₹15.38 crore

Technical analysis: Breakout retest

Risk factors: Capacity utilisation and margin risk, geographical/market risk

Buy at: ₹118-120

Target price: ₹132 in two to three months

Stop loss: ₹114.80

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441. Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil IndiaPvt. Ltd. Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.