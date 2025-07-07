Why it’s recommended: Stocks from the paper space have attracted attention, doing well in recent months. This counter has managed to hold on to key support zones around 380, and the prices quickly revived above the near-term support zone to head strongly higher in the latter half of the week. We can observe that there are sizeable volumes building up, suggesting that the prices could now travel to the next resistance zone around 450. The demand at lower levels and a nice long body bullish candle does suggest more upside in the coming sessions.