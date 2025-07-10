Best stocks to buy today, 10 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Ahead of the event, the trends are still attempting a revival. However, the lack of clarity continues to remain, thus forcing us to relook at the current set of considerations.

Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for today:

Market update

Indian equity markets edged lower Wednesday as investor caution prevailed amid uncertainty over a potential India-US trade agreement and the onset of corporate earnings season. The Sensex shed 238 points to close at 83,474, while the Nifty slipped 45 points to 25,477. Sectoral performance was uneven: consumer and auto stocks posted modest gains, while technology, metals, and real estate lagged.

Notably, the Nifty FMCG index rose 0.68%, buoyed by select consumer names. Meanwhile, small-cap stocks outperformed broader indices. Market volatility eased, with the India VIX falling nearly 2% to 11.96, signalling a more tempered risk environment despite lingering macroeconomic concerns.

Outlook for trading

Volatility was the key feature of the market throughout this week, and the market was whipped around quite a bit as global trends were the main drivers of the sentiment. There really wasn’t much by way of local news flow to contain the volatility induced. The moves were also reasonably large, creating sufficient moves to bring people in—only to get knocked out the following day! Trading, therefore, was quite difficult throughout the week, and it would have been a wonder if one came out largely unscathed in the week.

At the start of the week, a gradual break above the descending channel resistance after a strong decline is seen. The supplies at higher levels continue to dent confidence, but the recovery that is emerging swiftly from lower levels is signalling that the highs will once again be challenged. The attempts continue to emerge as the market tries to carve out a bullish possibility.

As we head into the weekly expiry, we could experience some inconsistency as we are nearing an important inflexion zone. However, the trends are still circumspect, and we are witnessing limited market participation. The Nifty now seeks to contest the resistance around the 25,600 mark, while the Nifty Bank aims to clear 57,500 to clear the air of uncertainty.

For the Nifty to stage an up move, the spot needs to move above 25,500, which acts as a big hurdle and is the immediate resistance for some bullish revival. With the Open Interest data clearly indicating a revival, one should keep tracking a 30-minute range breakout on Thursday, which continues to be an important metric for creating some longs.

As indices are not showing much decline, one should look to encash some stock-specific action.

Three stocks to buy or sell, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd (Cmp ₹795.60)

Why it’s recommended: The Indian healthcare sector is expected to reach $372 billion by 2022, driven by rising incomes, greater health awareness, lifestyle diseases and increasing access to insurance. This counter has simultaneously been showing some improvement after the strong decline that it had gone through, the prices started bottoming in May 2025. After a push above the clouds, we can see that the stock is set for a turnaround. Go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 31.24 | 52-week high: ₹1,044 | Volume: 201.51K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹115 | Resistance at ₹190.

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in geopolitical news could impact returns.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹138.

Target price: ₹165-173 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹132.

Apollo Tyres Ltd (Cmp ₹473.90)

Why it’s recommended: APOLLOTYRES after some disappointing numbers quickly priced in the negative newsflow and has been on a steady upward drive in the last few weeks. The strong showing has now translated into a potential upward possibility in the next few weeks. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 47.83 | 52-week high: ₹584.90 | Volume: 2.04M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹440, resistance at ₹680.

Risk factors: Competition from streaming platforms and changing consumer preferences.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹460.

Target price: ₹515-530 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹450.

Pricol Ltd (Cmp ₹468.35)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been under intense selling pressure for more than five months. The prices hit some resistance zone from the start of the year, around ₹460, despite staging a strong cloud breakout, indicating that the positive turnaround is emerging. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands. With a strong closing on Wednesday, we can look at some positive vibes emerging.

Key metrics: P/E: 39.92 | 52-week high: ₹598.80 | Volume: 528.82K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹400, resistance at ₹530.

Risk factors: Supplier retention and potential customer acquisition challenges.

Buy at: Above ₹470 and dips to ₹450.

Target price: ₹530 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹440.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.