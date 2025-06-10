The mid- and small-cap indices have shown strong resilience and upward momentum in the past few days, outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE mid- and small-cap indices have each gained 2%, while the large-cap index has risen by 1%, breaking a two-week decline. Investors have responded positively to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) rate cut, which has provided a strong tailwind for growth-focused stocks.

Skipper Ltd (India): Buy CMP and dips to ₹500 | Stop ₹485 | Target ₹575-600

Greaves Cotton Ltd: Buy CMP and dips to ₹202 | Stop ₹194 | Target ₹240-255

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd: Buy above 92 and dips to ₹87 | Stop ₹85 | Target ₹99-103

Impact of March quarter results on index movement

The Q4 2025 earnings season has played a crucial role in shaping the movement of mid- and small-cap stocks. Several companies in these segments have reported better-than-expected results, leading to renewed investor confidence. With the indices showing some upside, the momentum seen in the retail space could stay.

The broader market trend has been supported by steady corporate earnings, easing tariff concerns, and improving domestic economic conditions. The BSE SmallCap surged by 2%, with stocks like Quick Heal Technologies, Bharat Wire Ropes, and AstraZeneca Pharma climbing between 20% and 28%.

SKIPPER (Cmp 523.90)

Why it’s recommended: A strong set of Q4 numbers reported ensured that the trends are able to recover. The bearish phase gave way to the new sentiment and the strength that unfolded. The long body bullish candle seen on Monday augurs well for the prices. This has led to an improvement in the sentiment. With prices holding firm, we can consider going long.

Key metrics: P/E: 40.41 | 52-week high: ₹665 | Volume: 1.91M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹390, resistance at ₹590

Risk factors: Market volatility and sector-wide fluctuations in the automobile sector could impact returns

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹500

Target price: ₹575-600 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹485

GREAVESCOT (Cmp 212.85)

Why it’s recommended: GREAVESCOT posted strong Q4 numbers, a considerable jump, indicating that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days, we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last three months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a V-U pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.

Key metrics: P/E: 26.66 | 52-week high: ₹319.50 | Volume: 3.94M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹181, resistance at ₹265

Risk factors: Geopolitical uncertainties, market trends

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹542

Target price: ₹250-265 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹194

JAMNAAUTO (Cmp 91.63)

Why it’s recommended: The counter has been steadily moving higher, forming higher highs and higher lows, holding the TS & KS Bands for the past few days. After a brief decline, the stocks managed to gather support within the bands and produce a turnaround. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands, a strong closing on Friday, we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Key metrics: P/E: 17.35 | 52-week high: ₹149.55 | Volume: 1.08M

Technical analysis: Support at ₹73, resistance at ₹125

Risk factors: Slowdown, affecting demand for their products and increasing prices of raw materials.

Buy at: above 92 and dips to ₹87

Target price: ₹99-103 in 1 month

Stop loss: ₹85

Future outlook for mid- and small-cap indices

Looking ahead, the mid- and small-cap segments are expected to continue their positive trajectory, driven by several factors:

The RBI’s dovish stance: The recent 50-basis-point cut in the repo rate and 100-basis-point cut in CRR will likely support liquidity and investment in these stocks.

Sectoral strength: Industries such as real estate, metals, and PSU banks have shown strong performance, with the Nifty Realty jumping 9.5%.

Investor sentiment: Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have maintained their buying momentum for the seventh consecutive week, acquiring equities worth ₹25,513.43 crore.

However, caution is warranted in sectors facing margin pressures or global headwinds, such as FMCG and IT. Investors should focus on fundamentally strong stocks and adopt a selective approach to mitigate risks.

Overall, the mid- and small-cap indices remain well-positioned for continued growth, supported by strong earnings, favourable policy measures, and improving macroeconomic conditions.

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.