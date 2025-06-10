Why it’s recommended: GREAVESCOT posted strong Q4 numbers, a considerable jump, indicating that the trends after being under pressure are now recovering. However, with the nature of the prices seen in the last few days, we can comprehend that the newsflow has already been priced in. The volatile moves seen in the last three months are now seen giving up, indicating a possibility of some upward bounce as a V-U pattern is seen forming with volumes. Can look to go long.