Best stocks to buy today—15 April—as recommended by Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for trading

Broader indices were unable to contain the profit booking that emerged after the budget, dragging the market lower. Despite a rebound on the back of Trump keeping the world guessing about his next move, the markets are clearly unable to hold on convincingly. While every attempt was made to keep the markets in a positive territory, intermittent declines continue to retest the bullish resolve. Pronounced volatility is causing disturbance in forming the bias, thus making markets jittery.