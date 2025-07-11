Best stocks to buy today, 11 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The continuous overhang of geopolitical events is keeping the trends suppressed, as the global cues still have a very deep overhang, leading to market confusion. As the trends ahead show that clarity will be something that defeats the current market trends, we need to find some encouraging triggers to arrest the bearish mindset in the days to come.

Here are three stocks to trade as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader for Friday, 11 July:

SYRMA: Buy CMP and dips to ₹630 | Stop ₹620 | Target ₹725-745

JTLIND: Buy CMP and dips to ₹77 | Stop ₹74 | Target ₹90-95

FINOPB: Buy CMP and dips to ₹280 | Stop ₹270 | Target ₹335-350

Market update

Benchmark indices closed lower for the second consecutive session on 10 July, as investor caution over global trade tensions and key domestic earnings weighed on sentiment. The BSE Sensex dropped 345.80 points (0.41%) to 83,190.28, while the NSE Nifty declined 120.85 points (0.47%) to 25,355.25. Sectoral indices mostly ended in the red, with pharma, telecom, IT, PSU Bank, and FMCG down 0.5%, while metal and realty sectors posted modest gains. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices slipped 0.3%, reflecting broad-based weakness. Top Nifty drags included Bharti Airtel, HDFC Life, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals. Meanwhile, the rupee's performance remained rangebound and is impacting the market sentiment as it is also facing global uncertainties.

Outlook for trading

Broader indices were unable to contain the profit booking that emerged on the weekly expiry day, dragging the market lower. Despite a rebound on the back of US President Donald Trump keeping us guessing about his next move, the markets are clearly unable to hold on to the rebound convincingly. While every attempt was made to keep the markets in a positive territory the intermittent decline continues to retest the bullish resolve. Right now, the pronounced volatility is causing some disturbance in forming the bias thus making the markets jittery.

Also Read | These five mid cap stocks deserve a place on your long-term watch list

Trends have remained muted until the negative vibes in the Nifty resurfaced to dent our confidence. With the trends continuing to show some bearish pressure, we can see that the markets will remain suppressed and even show some bearish signs as we enter the last trading day of the week. With the result season in play, the expectation from the Q1 numbers will be keenly tracked. As we operate in an environment of ad-hoc triggers, the markets shall continue to oscillate over the next few days.

View Full Image Trends have remained muted until the negative vibes in the Nifty resurfaced to dent our confidence.

A volatile environment is now part of the ever-changing market scenario, forcing sentiment to keep changing. Risk management is critical, as the lack of clarity is greater than ever. However, there is still some value discovery happening in mid- and small-caps that demonstrates a bullish sentiment. Among them, the Trump tariff saga has the global markets oscillating. With no clarity on the outcome, we shall continue to oscillate in a range between 25,300 and 25,700 on the Nifty Spot.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd (Cmp: ₹663.20)

Why it’s recommended: Syrma, a Tandon Group company, has been in electronics manufacturing since the late 1970s. The Company has played a leading role in India's early electronics manufacturing foray. Strong demand recovery in this sector supports price stability and growth potential. With prices trading at a 52-week high, more room for upside is possible.

Key metrics: P/E: 148.32 | 52-week high: ₹663.60 | Volume: 5.65M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹570 | Resistance at ₹900.

Risk factors: Dependence on seasonal agricultural trends and raw material price volatility.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹630.

Target price: ₹725-745 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹620.

JTL Industries Ltd (Cmp: ₹83.94)

Why it’s recommended: Signs of reversal from oversold zones signal potential upside. Demand at lower levels showcases optimism for recovery in the coming sessions. The daily charts indicate that the volume-based rise seen in the last few sessions augurs well for the prices.

Key metrics: P/E: 33.39 | 52-week high: ₹123.75 | Volume: 11.19M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹75, resistance at ₹105.

Risk factors: Declining revenue and profits, as well as a decrease in operating profit margin.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹77.

Target price: ₹90-95 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹74.

FINO Payments Bank Ltd (Cmp: ₹305.65)

Why it’s recommended: Gradual accumulation at critical support levels highlights strong investor interest, supported by consistent revenue growth. Steady higher lows with a thrust above value area resistance around ₹300 suggest more upside possibility.

Key metrics: P/E: 27.46 | 52-week high: ₹462.80 | Volume: 1.65M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹260, resistance at ₹375.

Risk factors: Competition in the banking space and regulatory issues.

Buy at: CMP and dips to 280.

Target price: ₹335-350 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹270.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.