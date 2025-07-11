Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 11 July

Today we recommend two stocks, one from the real estate sector and one from the water management sector. The Indian real estate sector isa crucial pillar of the nation's economy, contributing significantly to its GDP and employment, while water supply management is crucial owing to India'slarge population, dependence on agriculture, and increasing water scarcity.

We also analyse the market’s performance on Thursday to understand what may lie ahead for the stock indices in the coming days.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Brigade Enterprises Ltd

Current price: ₹1,079

Target price: ₹1,325in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹955

Why it’s recommended:Brigade Group, one of India's top real estate developers, was founded in 1986. With developments in the residential, office, retail, hotel, and educational sectors, it has created numerous iconic structures and changed the skylines of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Trivandrum, and GIFT City, among other Indian cities. Over 300 structures totalling more than 100 million square feet have been built by the company. In addition to 16 million square feet of planned launches, it has 26 million square feet of ongoing projects.

The company's FY25 real estate sales value of ₹7,847 crore was its largest ever, up 31% from FY24. With collections of ₹7,250 crore, a 23% rise over FY24, it also set a record for the year. The total sales volume for FY25 stood at 7.05 million square feet. At ₹2,135 crore, net cash flow from operating activities represented a 36% increase over FY24. Revenue from Brigade's leasing vertical increased by 24%, from ₹938 crore in FY24 to ₹1,165 crore in FY25.

Since inception, Brigade has completed 100 million square feet of development across projects as of FY25. The company recently acquired 16.41 acres of premium land in Chennai and Bengaluru, with a combined potential revenue of nearly ₹3,600 crore. The business is progressively enhancing its footprint outside of Bangalore in the important markets of Hyderabad and Chennai.

With a GDV of ₹13,500 crore, it initiated 11.5 million square feet of projects in FY25, of which 9.5 million were residential projects with a GDV of ₹11,700 crore. In the upcoming fiscal year, the company has a substantial pipeline of around 16 million square feet of developments in the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors.

Risk factors:In the first nine months of FY25, 74% of BEL's collections came from the Bengaluru real estate market, highlighting the company's heavy reliance on a single city. In the domestic real estate market, cyclicality causes variations in saleability and realizations, which in turn affect cash flows. Cash flow and collections may also be impacted by muted demand.

VA Tech Wabag Ltd

Current price: ₹1,490

Target price: ₹1,775 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,347

Why it’s recommended:Founded in 1924, VA Tech Wabag Ltd. is the third-largest water technology firm globally, offering eco-friendly solutions to the municipal and industrial sectors. It serves approximately 96 million people in more than 25 countries with the help of more than 1,600 water specialists. Over the last 30 years, WABAG has built more than 1,500 water and wastewater treatment facilities and holds more than 125 patents with the help of research and development sites in Europe and India.

The company's FY25 sales were ₹3,294 crore, up 15% year over year, and its EBITDA was ₹430.2 crore. Between FY22 and FY25, EBITDA increased at a 20% CAGR. From FY22 to FY25, profit after tax increased at a CAGR of 31% and by 20% year on year. For the last five years in a row, the company's net cash has been positive, standing at ₹705.6 crore. While 62% of the company's geographical spread is in India, with 38% coming from outside the country. Additionally, the business maintained its position as a preferred bidder in the Hybrid-Annuity Model (HAM) worth ₹3,000 crore and had an order inflow of almost ₹6,000 crore.

A non-binding term sheet for a municipal platform to concentrate on the development of capital projects for the municipal sector with an equity investment commitment of $100 million in capital projects over a three- to five-year period was among the contracts and orders the company recently signed. The business obtained a Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) DBO agreement from GAIL and an O&M order for an Industrial TTRO Plant from IOCL, worth around ₹360 crore. It also obtained a large consortium order for the EPC of a 200 MLD Independent Sewage Treatment Plant (ISTP) from Al Haer Environmental Services Company, valued at $371 million.

Risk factors: VA Tech Wabag faces key risks from its 38% revenue exposure to foreign markets, making it vulnerable to currency fluctuations. It also relies heavily on government orders (69%), exposing it to delays, slow execution, and working capital strain. Additionally, global economic slowdowns, geopolitical tensions, and regulatory changes in regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Russia pose risks to project demand and financial performance.

How the market performed on Thursday

On Thursday, the Nifty 50 opened on a positive note but ended on a negative note. The Nifty opened at 25,511 and stayed in negative territory throughout the session, ending with a loss of 120.85 points, or 0.47%, at 25,355.25.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stood at 55.82, comfortably below the overbought mark of 70. The index also closed above all its key moving averages of 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day EMAs on the daily chart.

A similar trajectory was seen in the BSE Sensex, which opened at 83,658.2 and hit an intraday high of 83,742.28. It closed the day at 83,190.28, losing 345.8 points, or 0.41%, with an RSI of 55.73, and remained above all key EMAs. Today, the benchmark indices witnessed selling pressure at higher levels, and the Nifty weekly expiry today was one more reason.

The Nifty Realty index closed on a positive note, rising 7.85 points, or 0.81%, to close at 975.6. The rally was supported by gains in Anant Raj, up 2.3%; Prestige Estates, 2.1%; and Raymond Realty, 1.3%. The Nifty Metal Index also saw gains, rising 20.8 points, or 0.22%, to end at 9,405, led by Jindal Stainless, SAIL, and NMDC, gaining near 1%.

On the flip side, the Nifty Health Index was one of the biggest laggards, slipping 107.2 points, or 0.74%, to settle at 14,427. Declines in Cipla, Torrent Pharma, Divis, and Apollo Hospital, each falling more than 1%, weighed on the index. The Nifty Pharma Index also closed lower by 150.15 points, or 0.68%, at 22,058.

Asian markets mostly gained after a big tech rally on Wall Street. South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.58%, or 49.49 points, to 3,183.23 after the Bank of Korea kept interest rates unchanged and as semiconductor shares rose following Nvidia’s overnight rally.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell sharply by 174.92 points, or 0.44%, to 39,646.36 as exporters' shares fell due to a stronger yen hurting export profits and stalled Japan-U.S. tariff talks are dampening market sentiment, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 16.63 points, or 0.48%, closing at 3,509.68.

As of 4:33 p.m., Dow Jones Futures were trading 32.91 points lower, down 0.07%, at 44,426. US tech stocks rallied as Wall Street assessed President Trump's renewed tariff threats aimed at securing trade deals, with negotiations extended to August 1. Meanwhile, the U.S. Brent crude oil price stood at $67.42.

