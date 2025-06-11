Yesterday we had highlighted the possibility of a reaction and identified the levels around 24,900-25,000 would be a good area to consider for a long position and any move below 24,900 would be a surrender. However, as trends remain buoyant, we should be looking at a potential revival. The dip into the support region mentioned on the charts found some good buying interest coming into it and could now generate some revival as the RSI is now seen holding at the 60 levels and hinting at some upward trajectory.