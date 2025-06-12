Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 June

SNOWMAN (Current price ₹ 62.70)

Why SNOWMAN is recommended : The company posted a significant increase in its Q4 numbers, indicating that some robust operations have been implemented. The prices have been showing some strong promise, and the surge after consolidation at the TS Bands hints at more upside potential in the prices. You can look to go long.

PRSMJOHNSON (Current price: ₹ 159.97)

Why PRSMJOHNSON is recommended : The counter has been under intense selling pressure since the start of the year. The prices started staging a recovery and a steady higher high higher low showed some promise right from the start of the year. As when the selling reduced to stage a strong cloud breakout indicating that the positive turnaround is emerging. After the recent test of the TS & KS Bands. With a strong closing on Wednesday, we can look at some positive vibes to emerge.

Stocks to trade today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal for 12 June

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (Current price: ₹ 437)

Target price: ₹ 520 in 12 months

: 395 Why Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries is recommended: The company ventured into the sugar business in the mid-90s, and the first unit was set up at Ramgarh, UP, in 1994. It is among the youngest and largest sugar companies in India, engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, industrial alcohol, and refractory products as well as the generation of power.

It has a total cane crushing capacity of 43,200 tonnes of cane per day (TCD), which makes it one of the leading sugar producers in the country. It is now a fully integrated player with 126 MW of cogeneration capacity and a distillery of 850 KLPD or kilo liters per day along with incineration boilers.

In FY25, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹3,746 crore, reflecting a robust YoY growth of 29%. Its EBITDA stood at ₹544 crore, and PAT at ₹387 crore. The company achieved an all-time high domestic sugar sales volume of 5.9 LMT (lakh metric tonne), leading to a significant reduction in year-end sugar inventory to 3.8 LMT, down from 4.3 LMT in FY24.

It reported an all-time high average sales realization of ₹38/kg. The grain distillery delivered 6.2 crore litres in FY25, a significant increase of 72% YoY, driven by capacity expansion. The company has reported an increase of 22% in domestic sales from 1.1 lakh MT in Q3 FY25 to 1.4 lakh MT in Q4 FY25 and a 100% jump in export sales to 0.1 lakh MT as compared to the previous quarter.

India is the world’s largest producer of sugar, with Uttar Pradesh being the leading sugarcane producer, followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka, and the third largest exporter of sugar in the world. The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) projected the sugar production of India to touch 35 million metric tonne raw value (MMT-RV) for the year 25-26 (marketing year), which reflects a 26% increase compared to the revised 28 million-ton estimate for the current year.

Risk Factor: The sugar industry is cyclical and highly dependent on favourable weather, agricultural yields, and cane availability. Therefore, irregular monsoons or reduced yields may negatively affect Dalmia’s operations. Furthermore, the government oversees the sugar sector through the Sugar (Control) Order, which mandates stock maintenance, transportation, and sugar sales, while also controlling prices using a fair and remunerative price (FRP) system for sugarcane. Consequently, any non-compliance with these regulations could impact the company.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (Current price: ₹ 1,222)

Target price: ₹ 1,420 in 12 months

: 1,123 Why CreditAccess Grameen is recommended: CreditAccess Grameen was established in 1999 as an NGO in Bengaluru, and in 2007, the microfinance operations were transferred into an NBFC. It offers collateral-free microloans to women from low-income households under the joint liability group model. Apart from the microloans, it is also increasing its portfolio by providing retail finance products to existing customers. As of FY25, the company is the largest MFI in India, which has 46.94 lakh borrowers and an AUM of ₹ 25,948 crore. It has a presence in over 16 states, 423 districts, and 2,063 branches as of March 2025.

The company has been growing its AUM at a healthy rate of 18% CAGR since FY21.

It has a controlled cost of borrowings due to a diversified borrowing profile, which lets the company enjoy a net interest margin (NIM) of 12.9% in FY25. It has successfully controlled its cost-to-income ratio; the company reduced it from 38.1% in FY21 to 30.7% in FY25. Although there was a dip in profit due to increased provisioning, the company still sees good growth in its pre-provisioning profit, which grew by 10.3% YoY. The company is planning to increase its retail finance segment contribution and increase the retail portfolio to 10%-15% of the AUM by FY28.

Due to conservative provisioning and strong risk management capabilities, even in adverse situations like over-leveraged borrowers, political movements, and disruption of operations in Karnataka due to the implementation of the microfinance bill, the company stood at a reasonably good asset quality, with NNPA of 1.73%. Management gave guidance on gross loan portfolio (GLP) growth of 14-18% for FY26, with NIM expected to be stable at 12.6-12.8%.

Risk Factor: Credit Access’ gross loan portfolio is dominated by Karnataka with 31.1%, followed by Maharashtra with 21.5% and Tamil Nadu with 19%, as of Q4FY25. This could lead to geographical concentration risk as the GLP of the NBFC is dominated by the top three states, with around 71.6%. Furthermore, the Karnataka MFI ordinance and similar regulations in Tamil Nadu are likely to increase delinquencies for CreditAccess Grameen (CAGL) in these states, although the overall business is expected to normalize.

Two stock recommendations for today by MarketSmith India

Buy: Saksoft Ltd. (current price: ₹ 207.56)

Why it’s recommended: Expertise in digital transformation, focus on innovation, and technology

Key metrics: P/E: 24.86, 52-week high: ₹ 319.50, volume: ₹ 9.78 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed 200-DMA

Risk factors: Economic slowdown risk, currency fluctuation risk, and regulatory and compliance risk

Buy at: ₹ 207.5

Target price: ₹ 238 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 192

Buy: Infosys Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,630)

Why it’s recommended: Strong global client base and trusted brand, digital transformation, and cloud adoption

Key metrics: P/E: 24.79, 52-week high: ₹ 2,000, volume: ₹ 1,714.23 crore

Technical analysis: Trendline breakout

Risk factors: Attrition and talent costs, macroeconomic headwinds

Buy at: ₹ 1,630

Target price: ₹ 1,850 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 1,530

Top three stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (current price: ₹ 333.85)

Why it’s recommended: The stock recently gave a bullish pennant breakout on the daily chart, supported by strong momentum. RSI stands at 67 and is rising, indicating improving momentum. The MACD is on the positive side, reinforcing bullish sentiment. On lower time frames, the stock has given a rectangle breakout, adding to the short-term bullish outlook. If the stock sustains above the breakout zone, it is likely to advance toward ₹352 in the short term.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹352 (short-term target), Support level: ₹325 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Bullish pennant breakout on the daily chart, rectangle breakout on lower time frames

RSI: 67, rising, indicating strengthening momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout above the consolidation range is supported by momentum and confirmed by MACD on the lower time frame. The stock is trading above its key moving averages, which supports trend continuation.

Risk factors: The stock has shown upward movement recently, making it susceptible to short-term volatility. A drop below ₹325 could trigger quick profit-taking. Monitor volume and price closely for follow through.

Buy at: ₹333.85

Target price: ₹352 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹325

Infosys Ltd (current price: ₹ 1,631)

Why it’s recommended: The stock is showing strong momentum with the daily RSI at 65 and rising, indicating building strength. On the daily chart, INFY is poised to break out of a reverse head and shoulders pattern, a bullish reversal signal. Additionally, on the lower time frame, the stock has formed a falling wedge breakout on the upside, further supporting the bullish view. If the breakout sustains, the stock is likely to head toward ₹1,670– ₹1,680 in the short term.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹1,670– ₹1,680 (short-term target range), Support level: ₹1,610 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Reverse head and shoulders breakout (daily), falling wedge breakout (lower time frame)

RSI: 65, rising, indicating strengthening momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout is supported by improving RSI and positive price action. The falling wedge breakout on lower time frames complements the larger pattern setup. Price is trading above key moving averages, reinforcing trend strength.

Risk factors: The stock has moved up steadily in recent sessions and could face short-term profit booking. A fall below ₹1,610 would invalidate the current pattern setup. Monitor closely for follow-through post-breakout.

Buy at: ₹1,631

Target price: ₹1,670– ₹1,680 in 4–5 days

Stop loss: ₹1,610

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (current price: ₹ 3,471.90)

Why it’s recommended: The stock is showing strong momentum with the daily RSI above 60 and rising, indicating building strength. On the daily chart, TCS is poised to break out of an inverse head and shoulders pattern, a bullish reversal signal. Additionally, on the lower time frame, the stock has formed a falling wedge breakout on the upside, further supporting the bullish view. If the breakout sustains, the stock is likely to head toward ₹3,512– ₹3,520 in the short term.

Key metrics: Resistance level: ₹3,512– ₹3,520 (short-term target range) Support level: ₹3,448 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Inverse head and shoulders breakout (daily), falling wedge breakout (lower time frame)

RSI: 60+, rising, indicating strengthening momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout is supported by improving RSI and positive price action. The falling wedge breakout on lower time frames complements the larger pattern setup. Price is trading above key moving averages, reinforcing trend strength

Risk factors: The stock has moved up steadily in recent sessions and could face short-term profit-booking. A fall below ₹3,448 would invalidate the current pattern setup. Monitor closely for follow-through post-breakout.

Buy at: ₹3,471.90

Target price: ₹3,512– ₹3,520 in 2–4 days

Stop loss: ₹3,448

Raja Venkatraman is co-founder, NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Trade Brains Portal is a stock analysis platform. Its trade name is Dailyraven Technologies Pvt. Ltd, and its Sebi-registered research analyst registration number is INH000015729.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd; Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.