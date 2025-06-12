Recommended stocks to buy today: Top stock picks by market experts for 12 June
Livemint 10 min read 12 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Best stocks to buy today: Discover the top stock picks by market experts Raja Venkatraman, Trade Brains Portal, MarketSmith India and Ankush Bajaj for Thursday, 12 June.
Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman for Thursday, 12 June
MASTEK (current price ₹2,465.20)
- Why Mastek is recommended: IT index after the beginning of 2025, when the fall began due to the Trump effect, which created a bottom, ensuring that the trends recover albeit a little slowly. The last two days the revival seen in the IT index across large and mid-caps have been attracting attention. The strong surge in this counter after forming a rounding pattern is showing signs of more upside with momentum supporting the cause.
- Key metrics: P/E: 63.31, 52-week high: ₹3375, Volume: 41.13M.
- Technical analysis: Support at ₹2040, resistance at ₹2800.
- Risk factors: Geopolitical news could impact returns.
- Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2370.
- Target price: ₹2580-2650 in 1 month.
- Stop loss: ₹2350.
