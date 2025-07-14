Best stocks to buy today, 14 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

In this article, we shall showcase some hidden gems that we can take advantage of as the market is currently undergoing some active buying, combined with the Q4 result season underway. The aim is to consider multiple factors that we can combine with an aim to give some meaningful return in the next few weeks.

• SCHNEIDER: Buy CMP and dips to near ₹820 , stop ₹800, target ₹930-965

Why it's recommended: Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited (SEIL) is a leading Indian arm of the Schneider Electric Group, incorporated in 2011 from the demerged infrastructure business of Alstom T&D. Its product suite ranges from transformers and switchgear to substation automation systems and digital grid software; all anchored on the EcoStruxure™ IoT-enabled platform that drives efficiency and sustainability across power networks.

SEIL operates through a single business segment focused on electricity distribution solutions. They boast of nine manufacturing units spread across five locations—Vadodara (three units), Kolkata (two units), Chennai, Naini and Noida—supplemented by four regional offices and 13 branch sales offices. This extensive network enables rapid on-site support and localized customization, critical for infrastructure projects that demand high reliability.

As we take a look at the charts the last few days have been quite challenging and the attempt to move higher has not met with favourable response yet. A value resistance zone around 855 has been holding back any recovery in the last few weeks. However, the strong thrust to the upside followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels have clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the positive Directional index has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to fuel some positive engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.

Looking ahead, SEIL aims to capitalize on India’s accelerating digitalization of power networks, smart-city rollouts, and renewable integration. As India accelerates grid modernization and smart-infrastructure programs, SEIL’s integrated product-and-service model, backed by global Schneider Electric expertise, offers a compelling platform for value creation and risk-adjusted returns.

• EVERREADY: Buy above ₹365 and dips to 340, stop 330, target ₹395-415

Why it's recommended: Eveready Industries India Ltd, incorporated in 1934 and tracing its roots back to battery imports in 1905, has cemented its position as India’s leading provider of portable energy and lighting solutions.

In FY25, Eveready reported revenue from operations of ₹1,343.92 crore, marginally up from ₹1,314.16 crore a year earlier, reflecting resilient demand in core battery and flashlight segments. The company’s alkaline battery range achieved a remarkable 65.3% year-over-year volume growth, boosting its alkaline category market share to 14.8%. Overall, Eveready maintained leadership in the dry-cell battery market with over 50% share and dominated the organized flashlight segment with more than 65% share. EBITDA margins improved on a favorable product mix and cost efficiencies, supporting sustained profitability despite input cost pressures.

This counter has been witnessing some steady consolidation for the first half of the calendar year after some steady decline for a large part of 2025 due to some steady profit booking. After forming a double bottom, the stock has steadily moved higher. The break above the resistance zone around 340 is clearly suggesting that the volume led rise is leading to a strong recovery. Further the prices are seen reviving holding on to the ascending trendline support that could now produce a rebound.

With a legacy surpassing a century, Eveready Industries combines robust financial health, market leadership, and an expanding product suite to capitalize on evolving energy and lighting needs. Its recent earnings growth, improved EBITDA margins, and strategic investment in India’s first greenfield alkaline battery plant underscore a clear roadmap for sustainable value creation. As the company deepens its distribution network, innovates in high-growth segments, and leverages brand equity, it is well positioned to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns for shareholders in the years ahead.

• SBFC: Buy above ₹120 and dips to 114, stop ₹110 target ₹135-150

Why it's recommended: SBFC Finance Limited began life in 2008 as MAPE Finserve Private Limited in Mumbai and, through strategic name changes reflecting its evolving focus on micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), converted to a public NBFC in September 2022. It offers secured MSME loans and gold-backed financing, together with fee-based loan-management services, underpinned by a PhyGital model that marries digital processes with in-person branch engagement across 16 states and two Union Territories.

In FY25, SBFC reported revenues of ₹1,305 crore and net profit of ₹345 crore, yielding a standalone profit margin above 26%. Its assets under management grew at a 46% CAGR from FY19 to H1 FY25, while return on equity expanded to 11–12%, underscoring efficient capital utilization. The company’s Q1 FY25 results featured a 30% year-on-year revenue increase to ₹297.8 crore and a 68% rise in PAT to ₹79 crore.

This counter joins the list of some steady recovery seen in select Finance stocks. Since its listing in August 2023 the move has been gradual in this counter. The rise seen in the last 4 months has managed to breach an important resistance around 100 and heading higher. In the last few days, the financial resilience has been acknowledged giving way too much more higher grounds in the coming days. With the trends now showing possibility of more upward traction one can consider to initiate a long opportunity in the coming weeks. As the bullish bias is steadily stepping in one should look at trading as well as investing into this counter.

As the NBFC deepens its market penetration—particularly in rural and tier-2/3 clusters—it is well-positioned to ride India’s MSME credit boom. For investors and stakeholders, SBFC represents a compelling blend of high growth, robust risk management, and a differentiated service model that bridges technology with human touch.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.