Best stocks to buy today, 14 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

As we take a look at the charts the last few days have been quite challenging and the attempt to move higher has not met with favourable response yet. A value resistance zone around 855 has been holding back any recovery in the last few weeks. However, the strong thrust to the upside followed by robust volume that has emerged at lower levels have clearly highlighted that the trends ahead could be resolutely heading higher. Some support from the positive Directional index has certified that the momentum to the upside could now pick up. As the overall market bias continues to fuel some positive engagement one can consider possibility of moving higher in the coming days.