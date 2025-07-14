Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 14 July

Today we recommend two stocks, one from the defence sector and one from the port services sector.The shipbuilding sector iscrucial for India's economic and strategic growth, contributing to national security, economic development, and global trade. The Indian port sector iscrucial for the nation's economic growth, acting as a vital link for international trade and contributing significantly to the GDP.

We also analyse the market’s performance on Friday to understand what may lie ahead for stock indices in the coming days.

Two stocks to buy today, recommended by Trade Brains Portal

Cochin Shipyard Ltd

Current price: ₹1,983

Target price: ₹2,490 in 16-24 months

Stop-loss: ₹1,725

Why it’s recommended:One of the top shipbuilding and repair yards in India, Cochin Shipyard Ltd. was established in 1972 and has Miniratna-I status. Its infrastructure blends economy, scale and flexibility.

The company has a technical partnership with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to supply the ministry of shipping with shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities. CSL has collaborated with major players in the sector such as Vard Group (Norway), GTT (France), and Rolls-Royce Marine (Norway). In FY25, shipbuilding accounts accounted for 61% of its total income, with ship repair accounts accounting for the remaining 39%.

The company reported revenue from operations of ₹4,820 crore in FY25, a 26% increase from the previous year. The shipbuilding segment contributed ₹2,955 crore of revenue, up 5% from FY24, and the ship repair segment saw an 85% increase in revenue to ₹1,864.57 crore.Operating margin stood at 24% to ₹1,164 crore, and inventory turnover declined to 3.31 from 5.48 in FY24.Profit after tax was ₹827.33 crore, a 6% increase from ₹783.27 crore in FY24.

The company signed many significant deals in Q1 of FY26. CSL and Drydocks World, a DP World firm, have inked a memorandum of understanding to strengthen India's offshore fabrication and ship repair capacities. CSL and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. Ltd. (KSOE), South Korea, formed a significant partnership that strengthened India's shipbuilding ecosystem through international cooperation and knowledge sharing, boosting independence and competitiveness in the maritime industry.

Also in Q1, the company obtained an order from Polestar Maritime Ltd. for two 70 T bollard pull tugs valued at about ₹100 crore and ₹250 crore, respectively. The tugs are expected to be delivered in May 2027 and September 2027. Also, Heritage River Journeys Private Limited, doing business as Antara River Cruises, has placed a significant order with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited (Hooghly CSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of CSL, for the ₹100-250 crore construction of two opulent river cruise ships to be operated on the Brahmaputra.

Risk factors: The major raw materials required by CSL include steel (the grade and quality of which, in each project, depend on the necessary classification standards) and other materials, equipment, and other components like pumps, propellers, and engines. Material utilisation accounted for 52.25% of the company's expenses in fiscal 2025. The company's present fixed contracts may prevent it from passing these price increases on to its customers, which could have a negative impact on its operations, financial status, and business.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd

Current price: ₹158

Target price: ₹185 in 12 months

Stop-loss: ₹144

Why it’s recommended:Founded in 1992, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd. (GPPL) is mainly involved in port operations, particularly at Pipavav Port, India's first private-sector port. It belongs to one of the biggest container terminal operators in the world, APM Terminals. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO), dry bulk, liquid bulk, and containers are among the cargo activities the port handles. Used port equipment sales, low-carbon logistics initiatives, crane and engineering services, quay and marine, storage and warehousing, and more are among the services offered by the organisation.

The company's FY25 revenue remained flat at ₹988.4 crore from ₹987.6 crore in FY24. For the previous three years, its income increased at a CAGR of 10%. Gujarat Pipavav's profit after tax increased by 16% year over year from ₹342 crore in FY24 to ₹397 crore in FY25. Over the previous three years, net profit increased at a CAGR of 26%. Management anticipates a 2-3% gain in overall income, despite the 5% tariff hike that went into effect in January. Furthermore, the business anticipates EBITDA margins for FY26 to be between 59 and 60 percent.

The company’s liquid cargo capacity increased by 15% year over year from 1.28 million metric tons in FY24 to 1.47 million metric tons in FY25. Roll-on/roll-off (RORO—No. of Cars) climbed from 97,120 units in FY24 to 164,977 units in FY25, a 70% YoY increase. It anticipates a 5%–7% increase in its capacity for liquid cargo.

With a predicted growth of almost 40%, its rural volumes are also expected to continue expanding strongly. Additionally, dry bulk stays the same in terms of containers, although the container market is expected to rise by 3% to 5%. In the realization part, the company aims to achieve between ₹8,500 and ₹8,800 for container, dry bulk, and liquid in FY26.

Risk factors:GPPL faces competition from two nearby ports, Adani Port & SEZ Ltd (domestic capacity of over 498 million tons) and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (7.7 MTEU). These ports operate on a larger scale and draw a healthy volume of traffic from nearby industrial hubs and export-import activities. The company’s ability to offer competitive tariffs and ensure healthy operating efficiency will remain critical to support growth over the medium term.

How the market performed on Friday

in Friday the Nifty opened on a bearish note at 25,255.50, below the previous close of 25,355.25. It touched a day’s low of 25,129.00 and closed at 25,149.85, below the 20-day EMA. At the end of the day, the Nifty 50 was down 205.40 points, or -0.81%. The BSE Sensex followed the same trend and declined 689.81 points, or 0.83%, from its opening of 82,820.76 to close at 82,500.47.

The Nifty 50 RSI dropped to a monthly low of 48.75, and the Nifty ended above the 50/100/200 EMAs. The BSE Sensex RSI closed at 48.59, well below the overbought level of 70, and the Sensex went below the 20-day EMA but closed above the 50/100/200 EMAs. India VIX stood at 11.82 on Friday. This fall came due to reasons such as weak initial Q1 results and tariff concerns from the US, as it imposed a 35% tariff on Canada.

Almost every major index declined on Friday. The Nifty IT index, which closed the day at 37,693.25, down 683.40 points, or 1.78%, was one of the top losers. TCS, Wipro, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services were among the index's top losers, down more than 1%. TCS has fallen 3.43% due to weak Q1 results. The Nifty Media index was also among the top losers, closing Friday at 1,704.30, down by 1.60%, or 27.80 points. Among the top losers in this index were Dish TV India, Zee Entertainment, PVR Inox, and Saregama India, which fell over 2%.

The Nifty Pharma index ended the day at 22,225.90, up 149.10 points or 0.68%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, and Ajanta Pharma led the sector with gains exceeding 1%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 14.55% on Friday, after the announcement that its subsidiary, IGI Therapeutics SA & AbbVie, had an exclusive global licensing agreement for the cancer and autoimmune drug ISB 2001.

Asian markets were moderately bullish on Friday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng index rose 0.46%, or 111.20 points, to close at 24,139.57, while the South Korean Kospi index declined -0.23%, or 7.46 points, to close at 3,175.77. Japan's Nikkei 225 ended the day down 76.68 points, or -0.19%, at 39,569.68. The Thailand SET composite rose 0.96%, or 10.73 points, and closed at 1,121.13. The Indonesian Jakarta Composite rose 0.60%, or 42.07 points, closing at 7,047.44 points. The Shanghai index ended the day flat at 3,510.18, up 0.50 points, or 0.01%. On Friday, the US Dow Jones Futures closed at 44,348.70, down 301.94 points, or -0.68%.

The Nifty 50 index has declined by 1.22% this week owing to various factors such as the weak start of earnings season, increased tariff concerns, and the weakened risk appetite of investors.

