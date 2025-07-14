Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 14 July
Trade Brains Portal 7 min read 14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Stocks to buy today: Market experts at Trade Brains Portal recommend two stocks for Monday, 14 July.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Today we recommend two stocks, one from the defence sector and one from the port services sector.The shipbuilding sector iscrucial for India's economic and strategic growth, contributing to national security, economic development, and global trade. The Indian port sector iscrucial for the nation's economic growth, acting as a vital link for international trade and contributing significantly to the GDP.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story