Stocks to buy today: Trade Brains Portal recommends two stocks for 14 July

Almost every major index declined on Friday. The Nifty IT index, which closed the day at 37,693.25, down 683.40 points, or 1.78%, was one of the top losers. TCS, Wipro, LTI Mindtree, and Oracle Financial Services were among the index's top losers, down more than 1%. TCS has fallen 3.43% due to weak Q1 results. The Nifty Media index was also among the top losers, closing Friday at 1,704.30, down by 1.60%, or 27.80 points. Among the top losers in this index were Dish TV India, Zee Entertainment, PVR Inox, and Saregama India, which fell over 2%.