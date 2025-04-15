Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's stock recommendations for 15 April
Summary
- Best stocks to buy today: Discover Ankush Bajaj's expert stock picks for 15 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and informed investment decisions.
The Indian stock market opened on a strong note on Friday, 12 April, buoyed by positive global developments. The US administration’s announcement of a temporary pause on its recent tariff hikes triggered a wave of optimism across global markets, and India followed suit with a solid gap-up opening. Bulls dominated the session, with Nifty registering a strong uptrend and sustaining it throughout the day.