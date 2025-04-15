Best stocks to buy today: Ankush Bajaj's stock recommendations for 15 April

On the daily chart, the index is approaching a key resistance zone between 22,800 and 23,000, which aligns with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of the previous fall from 23,870 to 21,743, and also coincides with the 20-day moving average. Despite the recent three-session rally, the daily momentum indicator has given a negative crossover, which is typically a bearish signal. This suggests that the current pullback may be facing stiff resistance and a potential resumption of the downtrend is likely from the 22,850–23,000 zone. Hence, we continue to maintain a cautious to negative stance on the Nifty.