Markets
Top 3 stocks to buy today, 16 April: Raja Venkatraman recommends
Raja Venkatraman 5 min read 16 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
Summary
- Expert stock picks: Here are three stocks to buy, as recommended by Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader, for Tuesday, 16 April.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As India's stock market undergoes active buying coupled with some short covering, Raja Venkatraman of NeoTrader recommends three hidden gems for Wednesday, 16 April.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less