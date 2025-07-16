Best stocks to buy today, 16 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The trend that is emerging clearly suggests that the dips seen until last week managed to hold the support zone and the gap down opening was covered to ensure that the prices traded above the range area that developed in the last few days. Hence , one should track the trends that are in progress as upmove needs to hold their positive reaction from 25000 (Nifty Spot)to renew the bullish bias. Momentums on intraday charts are indicating that the prices after revival seems to be biding some time to decide on the next course of. With the gradual and hesitant rise emerging from lower levels we can expect the rise to test our patience.