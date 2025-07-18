Best stocks to buy today, 18 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

From a trading perspective, we can note that the Bank Nifty chart featured yesterday had cautioned that the supports are vital and the hold is critical. However, the lacklustre behaviour seen on the charts demonstrates that the trendline support area around 56800 is crucial. This is an important zone to watch out for, combined with the recent lows that have been formed in that region. Also, the positive DI lines that were giving us some hope seem to be giving way.