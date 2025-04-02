The repeated selling pressure has been triggered by weak global cues. As we are heading into a curtailed expiry week, we could look at the selling pressure receding towards the end of this week. While the situation is not showing a sign of reversal the stabilization of global cues should be tracked before we begin shifting our bias. The lower timeframe shall give us better clarity on the situation at hand, and hence, we decided to see what is the action plan on the Nifty based on the daily chart.