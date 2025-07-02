Top three stocks to buy today—recommended by Ankush Bajaj for 2 July

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

The Nifty continued its gradual upward journey with a modest gain of24.75 points to close at 25,541.80, reflecting persistence in the broader bullish momentum. On the weekly chart, the index continues to hold above previous consolidation zones, indicating potential for further upside, although at a slower pace. On thedaily chart, the momentum from the previous session continued, albeit mildly, keeping the bullish undertone intact. The Bollinger Bands on the daily chart remain slightly expanded, with the price now hovering near the mid-to-upper band, hinting at consolidation with a positive bias.