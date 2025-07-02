Best stocks to buy today, 2 July, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

A strong thrust to the upside is, however, fraught with some caution, as the markets are now gearing up for some strong news-based action flows. The road ahead seems to be definitely favouring the bullish camp, but the upward trajectory is not going to be linear.

Here are three stocks to buy or sell as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman for today:

TECHNOCRAFT: Buy CMP and dips to ₹3,100 | Stop ₹3,050 | Target ₹3,550-3,600

MAHLOG: Buy above ₹347 and dips to ₹335 | Stop below ₹330 | Target ₹380-395

BIOCON: Buy above ₹363 and dips to 355 | Stop 353 | Target 374-378

Market update

Indian equity benchmarks ended the 1 July session nearly unchanged after a lacklustre day of trade, as investors paused following last week’s strong rally. The Sensex edged up 90.83 points to close at 83,697.29, while the Nifty 50 added 24.75 points to end at 25,541.80. Market breadth remained mixed with 1,971 stocks advancing and 1,889 declining.

Sectoral performance was uneven—PSU banks led with a 0.7% gain, while capital goods and infrastructure also saw modest upticks. In contrast, media stocks fell 1.5%, and other sectors like FMCG, realty, pharma, IT, and auto faced mild declines. Broader indices also struggled, with both BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices slipping 0.4%.

Among the top Nifty gainers were Apollo Hospitals, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, and Jio Financial, whereas Axis Bank, Nestle, Shriram Finance, Eternal, and Trent ended in the red. Sentiment was dampened by ongoing uncertainty around India-US trade talks, which have reportedly reached a delicate stage, sparking concerns over potential tariffs up to 26% if negotiations falter.

Outlook for trading

After the Nifty’s breakout beyond the upper boundary of its recent trading range, the trends are poised gingerly at the immediate supports that are holding back any kind of selling bias. For days, the index oscillated between roughly 25,200 and 25,450, frustrating breakout hunters. The move that ensued has not been able to sustain, and the last two days have been spent in a sideways fashion.

On the charts, we can note the listless action seen on the indices. But yesterday’s close above that 25,500 mark, which was the Max Pain point, signals renewed trader confidence and a potential hold to a long bias. Chart watchers will note the bullish candlestick on the daily chart, coupled with rising volumes, as an encouraging sign that the rally has room to run.

Options market dynamics further reinforced the bullish narrative. Ahead of weekly expiry, participants aggressively sold puts and unwound calls, highlighting a possibility of an upmove once the Nifty moves above 25,600. With the PCR climbing higher to 0.74 from 0.66, we can look at the possibility of some trend to emerge in the coming session.

View Full Image For days, the index oscillated between roughly 25,200 and 25,450, frustrating breakout hunters.

The Nifty Spot is firmly above the consolidation zone that we have been mentioning; however, the median line resistance around 25,600 will be a key level to watch out for as we move ahead into the July series. Further evidence in the form of key sectoral drivers firing on all cylinders, our constructive stance remains intact.

The markets are currently taking a breather, as the momentum indicator shows. However, if the markets sustain this momentum, a run toward 26,000-26,200 becomes a realistic expectation in the coming weeks.

The other indices must now play catch-up; otherwise, what we saw on Thursday will get more tailwinds. A buy-on-dip market has now been initiated, and we have to take note of this fact as we head into the coming sessions.

Three stocks to trade, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

Technocraft Industries (India) Ltd (Cmp ₹3,199.80)

Why it’s recommended: TECHNOCRAFT is a diversified industrial group with a global presence. It manufactures and exports a range of products, including drum closures, scaffolding systems, textiles, and engineering and design services. The company’s Q4 performance has been solid, and the charts are indicating a revival in progress after a brief consolidation. This could be an opportunity to consider this stock as a buying opportunity.

Key metrics: P/E: 28.22 | 52-week high: ₹655 | Volume: 60.35K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2,450, resistance at ₹3,600.

Risk factors: High volatility, negative investor sentiment, and long-term bearish trends.

Buy: CMP and dips to ₹3,100.

Target price: ₹3,550-3,600 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹3,050.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd (Cmp ₹345.65)

Why it’s recommended: MAHLOG, a prominent player in the logistics sector, has faced headwinds due to operational concerns. The prices bottomed out in March, and the steady formation of a higher low indicates that the trends are heading higher. A push above the recent set of data, forming a long body candle, is highlighting the potential to move to the upside after weeks of profit booking that had emerged.

Key metrics: P/E: 57.32 | 52-week high: ₹554.70 | Volume: 170.53K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹295, resistance at ₹455.

Risk factors: High logistics costs, fragmented operations, and a shortage of skilled workforce.

Buy above: ₹347 and dips to ₹335.

Target price: ₹380-395 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹330.

Biocon Ltd (Cmp ₹362.50)

Why it’s recommended: BIOCON, a prominent player in the active pharma ingredient (API) space in the pharma sector. The company is an active player in catering to companies all across the world. The last few days have been quite turbulent, and the slow and steady rise seen in the prices, as the steady increase in demand after the prices bottomed out in March 2025.

Key metrics: P/E: 78.13 | 52-week high: ₹404.60 | Volume: 5.29M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹850, resistance at ₹1,225.

Risk factors: Rising costs, increased competition, and regulatory pressures.

Buy above: ₹363 and dips to ₹355.

Target price: ₹374-385 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹353.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.