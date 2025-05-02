Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 2 May

How the Nifty Bank performed

On Wednesday, the Nifty Bank index witnessed a volatile session, closing at 55,087, down 0.55%. The index traded within a narrow range, forming a lower-high and lower-low on the daily chart, indicating continued profit-booking for the second consecutive day and forming another bearish candle on the daily chart. In addition to the Nifty Bank, both the FINNIFTY and the Nifty PSU Bank closed in the red. Within the banking and financial space, PSU banks emerged as the biggest losers of the day.