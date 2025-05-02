Best stocks to buy today: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 2 May

We have been witnessing some consolidation and the range bound around 24250 to 24350 is witnessing some strong Put writing. The base that is getting built is hinting at the Max Pain Point around 24350 would be a key level to watch out for. A move above this area is needed hence it would be a testing phase for the trends ahead. Some heavy Put writing has emerged at 24300. The Put Call Ratio (PCR) has now moved to 1 in Nifty and Bank Nifty giving a sense of discomfort to the bullish camp as we head into the next trading session.