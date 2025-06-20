Top three stocks to buy today, 20 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

On Thursday, 19 June, the Indian stock market spent most of the session moving sideways, lacking strong direction amid mixed global cues and cautious investor sentiment. After opening flat, the indices traded within a narrow band throughout the day, reflecting indecision and consolidation near key levels.

Top 3 stocks recommended for today by Ankush Bajaj

Buy: Eicher Motors Ltd. (EICHERMOT);current price: ₹ 5,493.50

Why it’s recommended: Eicher Motors recently broke out above the upper trendline of a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, a bullish reversal formation suggesting the end of a prior downtrend. This breakout, combined with the RSI nearing 60, indicates growing bullish momentum. The stock is showing strength with a clean breakout structure, signalling potential for near-term upside.

Key metrics

Resistance level: ₹5,590 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹5,445 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Falling wedge breakout on the daily chart

RSI: Approaching 60 on daily chart, indicating strengthening bullish momentum

Technical analysis: The breakout from the falling wedge pattern adds weight to the bullish outlook. The RSI moving toward 60 supports the idea of momentum building up for a further upside. Price action is strong post-breakout and the stock is attempting to establish a higher base. Watch for increasing volume to confirm breakout validity.

Risk factors: Although the RSI is not overbought, a rapid rise could lead to brief consolidations or pullbacks. A drop below ₹5,445 would invalidate the breakout, potentially attracting sellers. Volume follow-through remains crucial for confirming strength beyond the breakout level

Buy at: ₹5,493.50

Target price: ₹5,590

Stop loss: ₹5,445

Buy: Bharti Airtel Ltd. (BHARTIARTL);current price: ₹ 1,877.00

Why it’s recommended:Bharti Airtel is showing signs of bullish momentum with the RSI at 58 on the daily chart and trending upward, indicating improving strength in the current move. On the 45-minute timeframe, the stock is forming a triangle pattern and is poised for a breakout. If it sustains above ₹1,880, a sharp move up is anticipated.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹1,898- ₹1,904 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹1,860 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout setup on lower timeframe (45-min)

RSI: Rising toward 60 on the daily chart, showing a strengthening bullish trend.

Technical analysis: The convergence of a rising daily RSI and a triangle breakout setup on the lower timeframe supports a bullish outlook. Sustained movement above ₹1,880 will confirm the breakout, with potential for a quick move toward the ₹1,900+ zone. Price structure remains strong, and buyers appear to be stepping in around key support zones

Risk factors: While the RSI is still below overbought levels, a breakout failure below ₹1,860 would invalidate the setup and could lead to short-term weakness or consolidation. Volume confirmation near ₹1,880 is key to validating the breakout attempt.

Buy at: ₹1,877.00

Target price: ₹1,898- ₹1,904

Stop loss: ₹1,860.00

Buy: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M);current price: ₹ 3,094.80

Why it’s recommended:M&M is exhibiting strong bullish momentum, with the RSI at 59 on the daily chart, indicating a steady upward trend. On the lower timeframe, the stock has broken out of a triangle pattern, which suggests the end of consolidation and the start of a new leg higher. If this breakout holds, further upside toward the ₹3,200+ zone is expected.

Key metrics:

Resistance level: ₹3,200– ₹3,225 (short-term target)

Support level: ₹3,028 (pattern invalidation level)

Pattern: Triangle breakout on lower timeframe

RSI: At 59 on daily chart, indicating bullish momentum building.

Technical analysis: The triangle breakout in lower timeframes complements the daily chart’s bullish RSI structure. The stock is trading with strong price action and has potential for continuation if it maintains above the breakout level. Momentum indicators support further upside, especially if volume confirms the move

Risk factors: While the RSI is rising, a pullback may occur if the price fails to hold above the breakout level. A break below ₹3,028 would invalidate the setup and may lead to short-term downside pressure. Watch for volume confirmation to support the bullish move.

Buy at: ₹3,094.80

Target price: ₹3,200– ₹3,225

Stop loss: ₹3,028.00

How the market performed on Thursday

The Nifty 50 ended the session 18.80 points or 0.08% lower to close at 24,793.25. The BSE Sensex also closed in the red, slipping82.79 points or 0.10% to finish at81,361.87. Nifty Bank showed mild weakness, closing 251.30 points or 0.45% lower at 55,577.45.

The auto index gained 0.52% and the consumption index inched up 0.08%, reflecting some resilience in domestic-facing segments. On the flip side, PSU Bank declined 2.04%, realty dropped 1.60%, and the metal index ended 1.29% down, showing continued pressure in rate-sensitive and cyclical stocks.

Among individual gainers, Tata Consumer led with a 2.17% rise, supported by strong institutional activity. Eicher Motors gained 1.86% while M&M added 1.77%, indicating sustained interest in select auto and consumer names.

On the losing side, Adani Ports fell 2.52%, while Bajaj Finance declined 2.01% and Adani Enterprises slipped 1.57% as profit-booking emerged after recent gains.

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

On 19 June the Nifty closed at 24,793.25, down 18.80 points or 0.08%, marking another day of mild weakness. The index traded within a narrow intraday range, hitting a high of 24,863 and a low of 24,733.40, and remained below key short-term moving averages. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is at 24,850 and the 40-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 24,572, and Nifty closed in between these key support-resistance zones. Intraday, it also remained below the 20-hour MA (24,826) and 40-hour EMA (24,851), reinforcing a short-term weak structure. However, the broader trend remains range-bound between 24,550 and 25,100, indicating a medium- to long-term consolidation phase.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Momentum indicators painted a mixed picture. The daily RSI came in at 51.65, reflecting neutral momentum, while the hourly RSI slipped further to 39, indicating weakening short-term strength. The daily MACD stayed positive at +108, suggesting that the medium-term trend is still intact. On the other hand, the hourly MACD remained negative at –26, confirming short-term bearish undertones.

View Full Image Source: TradingView

Derivatives data showed an interesting setup ahead of the 20 June weekly expiry. Total call open interest (OI) stood at 18.77 crore, while total put OI came in slightly lower at 17.84 crore, resulting in a negative PE–CE OI differential of -93.37 lakh, which is still bearish.

The overall OI trend remains tilted to the bearish side. However, the change in OI reflected a short-term bullish shift, with put OI increasing by 6.41 crore and call OI by only 46.80 lakh, narrowing the PE-CE OI gap by 5.94 crore. This indicates some put writing or short-term bullish positioning intraday.

Maximum call OI was seen at the 24,800 strike, which also saw significant fresh additions at the 24,850 level. On the put side, the highest OI and the largest addition were also concentrated at the 24,800 strike. This makes 24,800 a crucial expiry pivot, with both sides actively defending this level. The put-call ratio (PCR) stands at 0.95, reflecting a neutral-to-slightly-bearish bias.

Volatility remained muted, with India VIX at 14.25, down 0.14%, indicating low risk perception in the market. The rupee closed weaker at ₹86.47 against the U.S. dollar, adding mild pressure to equity valuations. Crude oil prices remained stable and did not have a significant impact on sentiment. Global cues remained cautious, with geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and a reserved tone from the US Federal Reserve keeping upside limited. On the domestic front, no major triggers are expected ahead of the weekly expiry.

Heading into 20 June, the key levels to watch are 24,733 on the downside, which marked the previous session's low, and 24,850–24,880 on the upside, which represents the confluence of resistance from moving averages and the highest OI zone. A breakout above 24,880 could trigger short-covering toward the 25,000 mark, while a breakdown below 24,733 may open the door for a decline toward 24,650–24,600.

In summary, Nifty continues to trade in a narrow band, showing signs of short-term weakness while holding on to a medium-term bullish structure. With both calls and puts concentrated at the 24,800 strike, expiry could remain range-bound unless a decisive move occurs. Traders are advised to watch for a breakout above 24,880 or breakdown below 24,733 for directional cues. Until then, expect expiry around the 24,800 level with low volatility favoring range-based strategies.

Ankush Bajaj is a Sebi-registered research analyst. His registration number is INH000010441.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.