Top three stocks to buy today, 20 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Nifty technical analysis: daily & hourly

On 19 June the Nifty closed at 24,793.25, down 18.80 points or 0.08%, marking another day of mild weakness. The index traded within a narrow intraday range, hitting a high of 24,863 and a low of 24,733.40, and remained below key short-term moving averages. The 20-day simple moving average (SMA) is at 24,850 and the 40-day exponential moving average (EMA) at 24,572, and Nifty closed in between these key support-resistance zones. Intraday, it also remained below the 20-hour MA (24,826) and 40-hour EMA (24,851), reinforcing a short-term weak structure. However, the broader trend remains range-bound between 24,550 and 25,100, indicating a medium- to long-term consolidation phase.