Top three stocks to buy today, 23 June, as recommended by Ankush Bajaj

Additional technical observations show that the Nifty is trading comfortably above both its 20-day and 40-day exponential moving averages, which are currently at 24,862 and 24,597 respectively. However, the daily momentum indicator (MACD) still reflects a negative crossover, with the daily MACD reading at 121, suggesting some caution. On the hourly chart, the index remains above the 20-hour and 40-hour moving averages at 24,873 and 24,896 respectively, and the hourly MACD is at 55, supporting continued strength. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) also reflects bullish momentum, with a daily RSI at 59 and hourly RSI at 65.