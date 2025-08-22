Best stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

A look at the Nifty Bank indicates that until 56,000 is not surpassed, till then bulls will remain on leash, rebound. The Nifty Bank is a sector that should be tracked. Until 56,000 is exceeded, we could look at stock-specific action where divergent views are displayed across all the component stocks. PSU Banks are having it rough, and the erratic vibes being exhibited shall make it difficult for the Nifty Bank to recover. This, in turn, will spill over to the other sectors like Auto, Realty and Finance. Despite markets on Monday showing some signs of a recovery, the inability of the Nifty Bank to clear the 57,500 mark seems limited ahead of the event. Till then, this index holds the key to some trends to emerge.