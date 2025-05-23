Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 May
SummaryStocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Friday, 23 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Thursday, Nifty 50 dropped 0.82% owing to rising US treasury yields triggered by a major US tax and spending bill that sparked global risk aversion. Declines in IT, FMCG, and Reliance stocks, along with technical resistance near 25,000 and a weakening rupee amid foreign outflows, added to the pressure, leading to widespread selling and dampened investor sentiment.