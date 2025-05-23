Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 May

Nifty50 remained under selling pressure throughout the session but found support near the 21-day EMA, rebounding from that level. The 21-EMA, currently around 24,400–24,450, is expected to serve as key immediate support. A break below this zone could trigger further downside toward 24,000. On the upside, resistance is seen near 25,000. Given the current market sentiment and technical setup, the index is likely to trade in a sideways range between 24,400 and 25,000 in the near term.