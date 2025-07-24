Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 July

K.P.R. Mill Limited (current price: ₹ 1,230)

Why it’s recommended: Export opportunities and global clientele, integrated business model, garmenting business expansion

Key metrics: P/E: 50.38, 52-week high: ₹ 3,389, volume: ₹ 57.06 crore

Risk factors: Dependence on export incentives, geopolitical, and global trade risks

Buy at: ₹ 1,230

1,230 Target price: ₹ 1,380 in two to three months

1,380 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 1,160

How the market performed on 23 July

Nifty traded with a positive bias, gaining over half a percent and providing some respite after recent losses. After a modest start, the index remained range-bound in the first half of the session. However, buying in select heavyweight stocks, particularly in the banking and financial sectors, lifted the index higher. It moved closer to the previous swing high near 25,250 before closing at 25,219.90. The advance-decline ratio was balanced at 1:1, reflecting neutral market breadth.