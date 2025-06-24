Best stocks to buy today, 24 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Despite a strong close, the market was pushed into a range-bound phase on Monday, fueling concern about the lack of upward momentum. With trends yet to show signs of a revival, we're still waiting for a meaningful catalyst to break the inertia. In the meantime, resilience and conviction are essential to navigate this uncertain landscape and stay focused on the bigger picture.

Stock market on Monday

After a shaky start, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty managed to recover some ground thanks to a strong bounce in midcaps, smallcaps, metal, and PSU stocks, which provided much-needed support by the afternoon. Still, auto and IT stocks remained under pressure as escalating geopolitical tensions—sparked by a US strike on Iranian nuclear sites—rekindled fears of a broader conflict, leaving global markets on edge. The benchmark indices closed in the red.

With crude oil prices hovering above $78 per barrel amid fears of disruption at the key Strait of Hormuz, investor sentiment took a hit—particularly for companies reliant on oil.

The Nifty 50 slipped below 25,000, while the Sensex ended the session down by 511.38 points or 0.62%, at 81,896.79. The Nifty closed 140.50 points lower, registering a 0.56% drop to settle at 24,971.90.

Although the day started with a sharp sell-off, partial recovery came from gains in metal stocks and resilience in mid- and small-cap segments. The BSE midcap index inched up by 0.2%, and the smallcap index posted a stronger gain of 0.6%, outperforming their large-cap counterparts.

Outlook for trading

Markets had been on the up before the conflict between Israel and Iran made things worse. The US’s entry into the conflict is sending ripples across global markets, pushing crude oil prices higher owing to concerns about supply disruptions, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. Rising oil prices impact transportation, energy, and food costs, raising inflation risks just as central banks were beginning to ease policies.

The intraday charts below indicate that the gap resistance zone around 25,100 played a part in the market recovery and thus halted its progress. As trends try their best to recover, we now see that trendline support from lower levels, around 24,900, will come into play.

The Max Pain Point has shifted to 24,800 as the PCR has remained just above 1, indicating that the lower levels are being defended. However, one must accept that selling pressure has stepped up once again. As the trends are spending some time holding on to the bullish bias seen on Monday, we continue to witness some encouraging triggers.

Two stocks to trade today, recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (current price ₹ 1,922.60)

KIRLOSBROS:Buy CMP and dips to ₹1870, stop ₹1850 target ₹2025-2075

Why it’s recommended: KIRLOSBROS recently reported a significant turnaround this quarter, with numbers that could help it stem the stock’s decline. With a long body candle on Monday and some encouraging numbers we could expect the trends to show some robustness. Also, a positive long body candle highlights that the improving scenario will now push the trends to new highs. A fresh uptick in momentum is encouraging.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 1,576, resistance at ₹ 2,200

BEML Ltd (Current price: ₹ 4,788.70)

BEML:Buy above ₹4,790 and dips to ₹4,680; stop ₹4,650; target ₹5,285-5,425

Why it’s recommended: Defence stocks have been moving along quite well. The last few days we have seen a strong push backed by volumes, suggesting a trended action. Prices have been consolidating and a strong push above value area resistance around ₹ 4,400 augurs well for the stock. Momentum is also providing a favourable tailwind, so prospects appear bullish.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹ 4,100, resistance at ₹ 5,500

