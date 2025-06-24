Best stocks to buy today, 24 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman
Despite a strong close, the market was pushed into a range-bound phase on Monday, fueling concern about the lack of upward momentum. With trends yet to show signs of a revival, we're still waiting for a meaningful catalyst to break the inertia. In the meantime, resilience and conviction are essential to navigate this uncertain landscape and stay focused on the bigger picture.