Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 July
The Nifty 50 declined 0.63% Thursday, weighed down by weak Q1 earnings from key IT and consumer firms, which triggered broad market selling. Uncertainty over a potential US-India trade deal also overshadowed optimism about an India-UK agreement. IT and banking stocks were the major laggards, pulling the index below the 25,100 level by the session’s close.