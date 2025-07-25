Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 July

How Nifty 50 performed on 24 July

The Nifty 50 opened on a flat note and remained under pressure throughout the session, closing near the day’s low and forming a bearish candlestick on the daily chart. Market sentiment was weighed down by the weakness in key sectors, such as IT, FMCG, and private banking, along with broader market indices, which collectively dragged the index lower. On the positive side, PSU banking and pharmaceutical stocks showed resilience and ended in the green. The advance-decline ratio remained negative, closing at approximately 2:3 in favour of decliners.