Best stocks to buy today, 26 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

The Sensex opened at 82,448.80, up from its previous close of 82,055.11, and surged over 750 points to hit an intraday high of 82,815.91. The Nifty 50 began at 25,150.35 compared to Tuesday’s close of 25,044.35, and climbed to an intraday high of 25,266.80.

By the close, the Sensex had gained 700 points, or 0.85%, to end at 82,755.51, while the Nifty 50 rose 200 points, or 0.80%, to settle at 25,244.75.

Three stocks to trade today, 26 June as recommended by NeoTrader’s Raja Venkatraman:

CESC (Current market price ₹ 172.40)

Why it’s recommended: This counter has been trading quite resolutely and has been attempting to sustain at higher levels. The dips into the cloud support region managed to arrest the recent profit booking. The strong surge seen on Wednesday backed with volumes suggesting more possibility to the upside.

Key metrics:

P/E: 28.01,

52-week high: ₹212.49,

Volume: 6.21M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹160, resistance at ₹185.

Risk factors: Market conditions, company performance, and news.

Buy above: ₹173, and dips to ₹168,

Stop loss: ₹165

Target: ₹181- 185 in one month

JIOFIN (current market price ₹ 303.30)

Why it’s recommended: JioFin stock price has been attempting to hold on, as attributed to a combination of factors, that can now trigger some potential upside in the coming days. The recent increase in volume clearly highlights the steady participation that is prompting more upside potential in this counter.

Key metrics:

P/E: 340.39,

52-week high: ₹363

Volume: 11.85M.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹287, resistance at ₹330.

Risk factors: Market fluctuations, regulatory changes, and sector-specific challenges in the financial sector.

Buy: above ₹305.

Target price: ₹330-340 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹292

MPHASIS (Current market price ₹ 2752.60)

Why it’s recommended: IT stocks have been waxing and waning but there are certain names that are maintaining a steady higher top higher bottom indicating that the trends are very much in favour of an upside. With the prices stepping out of the shadows of the recent consolidation we can expect the trends to show some upside potential.

Key metrics:

P/E: 33.31,

52-week high: ₹3239.55,

Volume: 509.01K.

Technical analysis: Support at ₹2320, resistance at ₹2975.

Risk factors: Challenging macroeconomic environment, margin pressure and client attrition.

Buy at: CMP and dips to ₹2680.

Target price: ₹2950-3025 in 1 month.

Stop loss: ₹2650.

Stock Market Today

Indian equity markets extended their gains for a second straight session on June 25, buoyed by easing crude oil prices and positive global cues—particularly optimism around a potential Iran-Israel ceasefire.

The Sensex climbed 700.40 points (0.85%) to close at 82,755.51, while the Nifty rose 200.40 points (0.80%) to end at 25,244.75, with both indices settling near their intraday highs.

Buying was broad-based across key sectors such as banking, FMCG, auto, and IT, reflecting strong investor confidence. The retreat in crude oil prices helped temper inflation concerns and improved sentiment around fiscal stability.

Broader markets outperformed, marking their fourth straight day of gains. The BSE Midcap index advanced 0.6%, while the Smallcap index surged 1.6%, indicating robust retail participation and a healthy risk appetite.

With domestic macros showing signs of stability and geopolitical tensions seemingly easing, the market retained its bullish momentum. Still, analysts advise a selective approach given elevated valuations and the upcoming release of key economic data.

Outlook for Trading

The persistent resistance at higher levels appears to be gradually giving way, indicating that upward momentum is under pressure amid steady supply. As noted earlier, geopolitical developments have continued to restrain bullish enthusiasm and cap the upside.

From a trading perspective, the hourly charts show that the cloud support zone near 24,180—highlighted yesterday—has acted as a critical level, especially when combined with trendline support, helping prices bounce back temporarily.

However, after a series of small-bodied candles, the emergence of a large bearish engulfing candle signals a potential shorting opportunity. The progression of trends also reflects waning participation, suggesting a possible negative divergence.

Given the market’s inability to decisively move above 24,500 on a closing basis, the earlier bullish bias now warrants reassessment. Momentum indicators on the hourly charts point to renewed downside pressure after a brief consolidation. As optimistic bulls begin to exit, traders should consider selectively adding short positions to their portfolios.

View Full Image (TradingView)

As we head into the last day of expiry, we find that the lower levels are being defended as mentioned yesterday. The strong surge that we are witnessing can generate more momentum when the Nifty closes above 25200. The readings from the Option Data suggests that PCR is still subdued at 0.81, highlighting that the trends continue to face some pressure at higher levels. With Call writing shifting to 25500 levels that could now be a new level to watch out for once we witness a 30-minute range breakout today on the monthly expiry a trend can emerge.

Now, we need to deal with the trends and find out how to handle the next course of action as the bullish bias is becoming more and more apparent.

Raja Venkatraman is the co-founder of NeoTrader. His Sebi-registered research analyst registration no. is INH000016223.

Investments in securities are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Registration granted by Sebi and certification from NISM in no way guarantees performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.