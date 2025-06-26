Best stocks to buy today, 26 June, recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

As we head into the last day of expiry, we find that the lower levels are being defended as mentioned yesterday. The strong surge that we are witnessing can generate more momentum when the Nifty closes above 25200. The readings from the Option Data suggests that PCR is still subdued at 0.81, highlighting that the trends continue to face some pressure at higher levels. With Call writing shifting to 25500 levels that could now be a new level to watch out for once we witness a 30-minute range breakout today on the monthly expiry a trend can emerge.