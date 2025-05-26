Top 3 stocks to buy today: Stock market expert Ankush Bajaj's picks for 26 May

From a sectoral perspective, market breadth remained strongly positive with bulls firmly in control of most sectors, except for pharma and healthcare. FMCG stocks led the gains with a 1.63% rise, supported by optimism around consumer staples and rural demand. The consumption sector added 1.11% as investor interest returned to discretionary segments. The services sector also advanced by 1.06%, reflecting a broad improvement in demand across its key components. However, the pharma sector slipped by 0.41% due to profit booking in select stocks, while healthcare ended 0.01% lower, weighed down by weak performance in hospital and diagnostic companies.