Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 26 May
SummaryStocks to buy: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 26 May. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Friday, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.99% to close at 24,853.15, reflecting broad-based strength across key sectors. The uptrend was underpinned by easing US treasury yields, which enhanced global risk sentiment and spurred foreign inflows into Indian equities. Notable gains in IT, FMCG, and Financial stocks provided significant support to the index. Stable Indian rupee and crude oil prices further bolstered investor confidence. Overall, market sentiment remained positive, driven by optimism around improving macroeconomic fundamentals despite prevailing global uncertainties.