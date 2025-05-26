Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 26 May

The Bank Nifty is currently trading in a sideways range with a positive bias and requires a decisive breakout above 56,000 to signal a continuation of the bullish trend. However, sustained trading below this level may keep the index confined within its current consolidation zone. The broader sentiment remains positive, and a breakout and close above 56,000 could open the door for an upward move toward 57,500–58,800 in the near term. On the downside, immediate support is identified around 54,500.