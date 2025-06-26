Best stocks to buy today, as recommended by NeoTrader's Raja Venkatraman

Outlook for trading

Technically, the Nifty’s breakout beyond the upper boundary of its recent trading range marks a decisive turn. For days, the index had oscillated between roughly 25,200 and 25,450, frustrating breakout hunters. But yesterday’s close above that ceiling signals renewed trader confidence and a potential shift to a fresh up-leg. Chart watchers will note the bullish candlestick on the daily chart, coupled with rising volumes, as an encouraging sign that the rally has room to run.